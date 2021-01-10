THE COURTS SHOULD END THE FRED SMITH POLITICAL CHARADE

Joe Darville, one half of the ventriloquist and the dummy team from Grand Bahama tying up the courts with nonsense.

The disappointing news came from the Courts that despite the fact that the Court would not stop the exploratory oil drilling from proceeding by Bahamas Petroleum Company, the Court was going to allow the judicial review of the decision of the Government to licence the drilling to proceed. This is most unfortunate. The dog and pony show of the dummy and the ventriloquist Q C and his phony environmentalist now gets a life. It is quite a shame that these political clowns are able to interfere in the country’s public policy with their treacherous behaviour.