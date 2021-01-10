Power outages in Eleuthera

Friday 8 January 2021 was a nightmare for the business and residential community in Eleuthera. The power went of nearly ten times that day. There was no explanation from Bahamas Power and Light except for a brief message that there was a problem at their power plant in Hatchet Bay. The talk is that the power is going off because BPL installed some old engines from Abaco in Eleuthera and the technicians can’t get the things to work. So the engines keep failing. This was happening at the same time that the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis was campaigning in North Eleuthera signing a contract for the construction of the Glass Window Brigade. Mind you his Minister of Works told the press the day before that, that the Government had to stop their make work sidewalk project in New Providence because they had run out of money. So how the hell are they going to build a brand new bridge?