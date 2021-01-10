fbpx

PLP CANDIDATES COMMITTEE MEETS IN GRAND BAHAMA | 5 and 4 January 2021

Leader Philip Davis with Rex Lowe, South Abaco aspirant and Chala Cartwright, Assistant Secretary General PLP Freeport
The supporters of Leslie Lightbourne with their aspirant for Pineridge Leslie Lightbourne at left is PLP Chair Fred Mitchell
Leader Philip Davis with his team at arrival at the Grand Bahama International Airport
Leader Philip Davis with Stalwart Councilor Brian Seymour
The scene as aspirant Harold Williams arrived at the PLP HQ in Freeport on Tuesday 5 January 2021

