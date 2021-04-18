fbpx

FRED MITCHELL VISITS EXUMA

Senator Fred Mitchell with the Campaign Team of Team Cooper in Exuma on Tuesday 13 April 2021. Former MP Anthony Moss is second from left and Wentworth Musgrove, Campaign Coordinator is fifth from the left.
Senator Fred Mitchell at the Mt Olive Baptist Church in Hartswell, Exuma with Pastor John Rolle and Rev Simeon Pratt 11 April 2021

