Fred Mitchell Visits South Beach PLP

Because of the length of the House of Assembly meeting on Wednesday 2 October 2024, I didn’t get to South Beach until the branch meeting was over but in time for this photo with Collett Butterfield, campaign worker for Bacchus Rolle in the South Beach PLP Branch at C V Bethel Senior High. 2 October 2024.



Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

( Posted on Facebook)