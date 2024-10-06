Missionary Visit To Fox Hill

(Posted on Facebook)

An unfortunate incident, a robbery of missionaries to our country took place in the Gambier area on 2 October 2024. It resulted in loss of property and money and almost ruined the visit. But Christian charity was the lesson that Scott Campbell and his group from Revival Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida exuded when they stopped in my constituency office in Fox Hill thru the good offices of Fox Hill Pastor Ricardo Lees of Liberty Baptist Church. I expressed my deepest regret over this incident. They indicated that it had not changed their view of The Bahamas. We are all thankful for their work here and wish them well as they journey back home.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

2 October 2024