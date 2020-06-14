FREEPORT A GHOST TOWN

Senator Fred Mitchell with Assistant Secretary General Chala Cartwright

The economy of Freeport is so stressed. The town is flat out dilapidated. There is tarp on the roofs. There is debris everywhere that the eye can see. The roads need repair and every building looks like it can use a good paint job. The lines are long outside the grocery stores. They allowed Port Lucaya to open on Friday 13 June 2002, the usual gathering place for the young and restless and fights broke out that had to be settled by the police. No evidence of social distancing and hardly a mask in sight. You would not believe that there are four FNM Ministers of the government in Grand Bahama. No evidence of that. They are presiding over a government of promises and no delivery.