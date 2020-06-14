THE POLICE PROMOTIONS

An action has now been filed in the courts against the Government and the Police Service Commission on behalf of Assistant Commissioners Clayton Fernander and Leamond Delaveaux who were displaced in the recent senior promotion exercise on the police force. You will remember that the Police Service Commission promoted a woman now Superintendent Deborah Thompson who was condemned in the courts for fixing up the evidence in the Shane Gibson case. The case will be a landmark case because it seeks to bring some order to how police promotions are done. Right now, no one is satisfied with the process because it is too easily manipulated in favour of political decisions.