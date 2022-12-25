FTX FTX ARENT YOU SICK OF IT

Bahamians must be sick and tired of FTX. Every day for the past two weeks or so, it’s been one thing or the next about FTX, its spectacular collapse, the loss of 30 billion or close to it with its collapse. They then switched to the fact that the man who caused it all allegedly one Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) lived in luxury in The Bahamas and well it was the fault of The Bahamas, because after all we were crooks.

The United States government did nothing to disabuse the world of that fact, even as they moved to cause the extradition of the subject according to the agreement with the United States and the laws of The Bahamas. The process moved forward routinely. There was an arrest under a provisional warrant, that is, even before the United States Government gave the supporting evidence. Then the magistrate remanded the subject into custody at the Fox Hill prison.

The next thing is the Americans and world press started saying that Fox Hill was a well-known hell hole and how SBF was going to suffer in Fox Hill and had to spend sixty days in jail before he could have a hearing. Poor SBF. Again nothing said in the defence of The Bahamas.

It took the Prime Minister Philip Davis, the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell to push back on all of the nonsense and trash in the public domain. This meant even taking on some Bahamian citizens in particular, the Bobbsey Twits as they are called Lincoln Bain and Maria Daxon. The latter two joined up with some foreign creditors to trash The Bahamas and its legal system.

A group of Bahamians in New York city called the defence of The Bahamas by the Foreign Minister laughable. Fine for them to say, living in splendid exile from the country of their birth in grimy New York city.

Well here we are today: SBF was extradited having agreed to waive the fight of the extradition. He was sent back under guard to New York to face the charges and then bingo was out of jail with what was said to be a 250 million dollar bail. There is an article we publish below that shows that the 250 million dollars bail was in fact nothing at all. Essentially his parents pledged their 4 million dollar home and he was allowed to go free under house arrest with a bracelet around his ankle.

If that had happened in The Bahamas, they would have said we were corrupt.

The United States is an interesting country of double standards. But there it is.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 24 December 2022 up to midnight:

Number of hits for the month of December up to Saturday 24 December 2022 up to midnight:

Number of hits for the year 2022 up to Saturday 24 December 2022 up to midnight: