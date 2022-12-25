LILLA MITCHELL NEE FORD WOULD HAVE BEEN 100

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

 The mother of Fred Mitchell, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, would have turned 100 years old on Christmas Eve 24 December 2022.  Rest in peace.  File photo of the visit to her grave by the Minister in 1997 at the Eastern Cemetery in New Providence.

This Week's Posts

FTX FTX ARENT YOU SICK OF IT

LILLA MITCHELL NEE FORD WOULD HAVE BEEN 100

MERRY XMAS

REMEMBERING THE FOUR WHO DIED IN FOX HILL

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS SAYS MERRY XMAS

THE STORY OF THE BOBBSY TWITS AND FTX

HOW AMERICA ACTS WHEN THEY WANT SOMEONE

This Month's Posts

REMEMBERING THE FOUR WHO DIED IN FOX HILL

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS SAYS MERRY XMAS

THE STORY OF THE BOBBSY TWITS AND FTX

HOW AMERICA ACTS WHEN THEY WANT SOMEONE

FATF PERFECT SCORE: THE BAHAMAS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN GRAND BAHAMA

PRIME MINISTER IN CUBA

THE PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

SAM BANKMAN FRIED FREE ON BAIL

Mitchell In Grand Bahama For Christmas

Mitchell At The Bahamas Striping Xmas Party

Fred Mitchell touring the Straw Market

REMEMBERING THE FOUR WHO DIED IN FOX HILL

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS SAYS MERRY XMAS

THE STORY OF THE BOBBSY TWITS AND FTX

HOW AMERICA ACTS WHEN THEY WANT SOMEONE

FATF PERFECT SCORE: THE BAHAMAS NOTHING TO CELEBRATE

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN GRAND BAHAMA

Facebook-f Instagram