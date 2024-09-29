GARTH JOHNSON DIES

26 September 2024

Back in the day, Supt Garth Johnson was the policeman’s policeman. He was a sharpshooter at what was then called the Criminal Investigation Department, now called CDU. He, Basil Dean and Raymond Mackey, you just didn’t fool with them. You were asking for death in the afternoon, the morning or the night and every time there was a crime surge you could count on him to clean up the mess. Mr. Johnson died in relative obscurity. Nary a policeman today knows his name. He was dismissed by the Free National Movemnt from the post-retirement job he had at the Ministry of Education and then faded into obscurity. We remember him on his passing and thank him for his service to king and country and say may he rest in peace.