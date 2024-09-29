NO NEED FOR BASIC BANK ACOUNT JUST SUPPRESS FEE COSTS

We had a good laugh last week when the Governor of the Central Bank John Rolle announced that there is something which they are thinking about called a basic bank account. By description, this would be a low-level savings account with not much money or activity, below 5000 dollars and there will be no charges attached to such an account. This is fine but also foolishness. It’s doing the limbo when you could simply step over the bar by fixing the problem of costs and inconvenience by properly regulating the banks.