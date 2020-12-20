Home
George Cornish Is Buried | 19 December 2020, Dundas Town, Abaco
December 20, 2020
2:00 pm
Leader of the PLP Philip Davis with the widow Diann Cornish
Brother of George Cornish, Bishop Samuel Cornish delivers the eulogy
The praise and worship team
Leader of the PLP Philip Davis, Senator Fred Mitchell, PLP Aspirant North Abaco Denalee Penn.
