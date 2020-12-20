fbpx

George Cornish Is Buried | 19 December 2020, Dundas Town, Abaco

Leader of the PLP Philip Davis with the widow Diann Cornish
Brother of George Cornish, Bishop Samuel Cornish delivers the eulogy
The praise and worship team
Leader of the PLP Philip Davis, Senator Fred Mitchell, PLP Aspirant North Abaco Denalee Penn.

