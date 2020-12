Senator Fred Mitchell with Deputy Chair Robyn Lynes as she celebrates and commemorates the life, witness and work of her late mother Albertha Lynes at her office in the heart of Over the Hill by giving a free lunch to. the residents through the Corp of Hope Foundation. She was joined by Tami Ferguson Culmer, Fox Hill PLP Branch Chair, with Mrs Culmer’s two sons. 18 December 2020. In the bottom photo Georgia Foster, Petergay Davis and Kristoff Davis, volunteers.