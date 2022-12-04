GETTING AROUND KEMSLEY FERGUSON

The Government of The Bahamas seems to have had enough of Kemsley Ferguson, the President of the Bahamas Public Service Union and his braying at the moon. He is howling everywhere some microphone is stuck into his face. His latest desperate measure to bring rowdy Belinda Wilson from the teachers to his aid and comfort. Of course, she can bellow too but guess what she has signed her contract. He claims that he has a mandate (100 people voted out of 20,000) to not sign the contract offer with The Bahamas government. Police officers, defence force officers are every day stopping ministers in their tracks complaining that they need to get their money before Christmas. When government pay day comes 15 December 2022, the money will be in the bank accounts of the civil servants, Ferguson be dammed. He can continue howling at the moon if he wishes but the deed will be done.