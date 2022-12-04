THE AG SPEAKS ABOUT FTX

Last week on Sunday 27 November 2022, the Attorney General Ryan Pinder addressed the country on FTX. It was a stout defence. He said that the regulatory regime worked and that the regulatory regime will continue to work. He argued that as soon as the bad actions were uncovered, the regulators acted to protect the public interest. We think he is correct. Our only quarrel is why is Brian Simms still the provisional liquidator when the professionals around the country are howling at alleged conflicts of interest. His partner in law sits on the Securities Commission, the regulator and they share in the profits of the firm.