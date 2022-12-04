THE FNM STILL RUNNING ON ABOUT FTX

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The Free National Movement has nothing better to do these days than to run on about FTX.  So as soon as the Attorney General in his speech last Sunday had put to rest the lurid untruths in the public domain about the regulator the Securities Commission, and told the truth about what actually happened at FTX, there was the Free National Movement saying it ain’t so.  Sir Franklyn Wilson pointed out in the press last week something which we thought is worth repeating and that is the Leader of the Opposition must take  the high road on this matter and stop trashing the whole country’s reputation just because he wants to become Prime Minister.  There are some larger things at stake. Of course, that is too much to ask of the FNM

This Week's Posts

THE NASSAU GUARDIAN AND THE PRESS ARE DISHONEST

A VISIT TO SOUTH KOREA BY THE FOREIGN MINISTER

CRIME REARS ITS UGLY HEAD: MURDER MOST FOUL

THE FNM STILL RUNNING ON ABOUT FTX

THE AG SPEAKS ABOUT FTX

GETTING AROUND KEMSLEY FERGUSON

PINTARD START LOOKING OVER YOUR SHOULDER

This Month's Posts

THE FNM STILL RUNNING ON ABOUT FTX

THE AG SPEAKS ABOUT FTX

GETTING AROUND KEMSLEY FERGUSON

PINTARD START LOOKING OVER YOUR SHOULDER

TRYING TO BLAME GINGER

KWASI THOMPSON SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP

Ukraine Ambassador Presents His Credentials To The Governor General

Fred Mitchell In South Korea

The Bahamas Delegation To High Level Forum In Korea

Condemning First Caribbean In The Bahamas

Fred Mitchell At the official opening of the Legal Year

Fred Mitchell Reflects on Grand Bahama

THE FNM STILL RUNNING ON ABOUT FTX

THE AG SPEAKS ABOUT FTX

GETTING AROUND KEMSLEY FERGUSON

PINTARD START LOOKING OVER YOUR SHOULDER

TRYING TO BLAME GINGER

KWASI THOMPSON SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP

Facebook-f Instagram