THE FNM STILL RUNNING ON ABOUT FTX

The Free National Movement has nothing better to do these days than to run on about FTX. So as soon as the Attorney General in his speech last Sunday had put to rest the lurid untruths in the public domain about the regulator the Securities Commission, and told the truth about what actually happened at FTX, there was the Free National Movement saying it ain’t so. Sir Franklyn Wilson pointed out in the press last week something which we thought is worth repeating and that is the Leader of the Opposition must take the high road on this matter and stop trashing the whole country’s reputation just because he wants to become Prime Minister. There are some larger things at stake. Of course, that is too much to ask of the FNM