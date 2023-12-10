GETTING IT WRONG ON THE DEFICIT

Gowan Bowe, the distinguished banker, told the press that the Government’s response on the IMF report on deficit spending and the false controversy whipped up by The Tribune over it, was embarrassing. The question is embarrassing to whom? Suddenly everyone is getting religion over deficit spending. There is no problem with deficit spending so long as it saves the nation. The issue is whether it is reasonable in relation to the size of the economy and clearly in this instance it is. As for the IMF and its predictions, the IMF is not infallible and has shown many times that it simply gets it wrong when it comes to The Bahamas.