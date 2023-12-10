MICHAEL STRIKES BACK 

Michael Pintard struck a confident pose throughout the week in the face of a vicious attack by Desmond Bannister, the former Deputy Prime Minister who wrote an open letter to the press calling for the FNM to call a convention. This is a call he could easily have made by telephone. Mr. Bannister in his letter accused the Leader of his party of fomenting violence against Richard Johnson, the Party Vice Chair. That’s serious stuff. Mr. Pintard’s friends say that Desmond Bannister is no threat to him. Mr. Bannister is seen as a stalking horse for former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis who is trying to make a comeback. Mr. Pintard’s friends say that Hubert Minnis has no support in the FNM council and when a convention is called, Dr. Minnis will not get any votes but will not get his nomination back.

Mr. Pintard told the press that Mr. Bannister was simply spreading confusion.