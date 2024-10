Ginger Moxey Visits Fox Hill

Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama, was the main speaker at the Fox Hill Branch of the PLP’s monthly meeting. Other colleagues joined Fred Mitchell: Wayde Watson, Lisa Rahming, Barbara Cartwright, Secretary General, JoBeth Coleby Davis, Jamahl Strachan, Pia Glover Rolle, and Senator Randy Rolle. 7 October 2024 at the Fox Hill Community Centre.