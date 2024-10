Visiting With L W Young Students For Fred Mitchell’s Birthday Greetings

From Fred Mitchell on Facebook 7 October 2024:

I had a great time this morning with the children of L W Young Junior High and their Principal Deborah Thompson with Empowerment Club advisor Anita Wilmott as they feted me in song and oral tributes this morning to mark my 71st birthday. It was truly a blessing. Thank you, teachers and students.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

7 October 2024