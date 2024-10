PHOTO OF THE WEEK

FRED MITCHELL AT 71- 5 October 2024: with the charge of John F Kennedy in his address at his inaugural in 1960 that Mr. Mitchell describes as the driving admonition in his political life. The photo was taken on Sunday 29 September 2024 in Cambridge, Massachusetts at the Kennedy School of Harvard University where he graduated in the spring of 1980 with a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Our photo of the week.