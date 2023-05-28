GRADUATION COMING AND NEW JOB SEEKERS

The Prime Minister congratulated the 580 students who got their diplomas from the University of The Bahamas this year. And so he should. The talk is 500 of the 580 were women. The men made up a paltry 80 of the number. That is for another time. What we say now is, the graduation season lets us know that there is another crop of job seekers who will pretty soon find out that there is nothing here in The Bahamas for them to do. So with the budget coming on Wednesday, the lesson to the PLP is clear.