While the PLPs are busy arguing about who is getting what contract and the size of the contract, there are thousands out there who have no contracts and no prospect of contracts. So all the fancy talk that you will hear in the budget coming up on Wednesday of this week is nothing if there is not something in it that will solve the lack of money on the ground in The Bahamas. It is our hope that at least 20 million will be set aside to give these small noisy contractors some work.