GRAND BAHAMA SHIPYARD LAUNCHES TRANSFORMATION

Carnival and Royal Caribbean officially launched its new shipyard facility expansion project in Grand Bahama on Friday 27 October 2023. The Prime Minister Philip Davis spoke and welcomed the investment in Grand Bahama, which can use every penny it can. He thanked all the investors but pointedly left out of the list the Grand Bahama Port Authority and its present shareholders. The Grand Bahama Port Authority is in a dispute with the government now with the Prime Minister asking them to sell their interest and depart Freeport. We support that position.

Grand Bahama Shipyard announced a $600 million transformation project to expand its operations and regain its position as the largest cruise ship repair facility in the world.

Together with Royal Caribbean Group and Carnival Corporation, the shipyard received approval to proceed with a project estimated to bring billions of dollars to Grand Bahama’s economy over the next 25 years, according to a press release.

The transformation project includes the construction, delivery to Freeport and commissioning of two floating docks that will enable the shipyard to service cruise ships in operation and under construction, as well as a big portion of the world’s commercial shipping fleet.

Prime Minister Philip Davis K.C. referred to the expansion as “a new and promising chapter in the story of Grand Bahama.”

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey M.P. said: “The $600 million transformation of Grand Bahama Shipyard marks a monumental investment for Grand Bahama. The shipyard has always been an important contributor to Grand Bahama’s economy, and this ambitious project will continue the revitalization of our local economy. As the shipyard undergoes this remarkable evolution, it will serve as a beacon of progress, bringing jobs, entrepreneurial spin-off opportunities and a renewed sense of pride to the people of Grand Bahama. Together, we embark on a journey toward a brighter and more prosperous future.”