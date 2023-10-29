RICARDO GRANT THE BROKE BISHOP FOR THE FNM

This was reported by The Nassau Guardian on 23 October 2023 by Candia Dames. These are the words of the candidate Ricardo Grant for the FNM for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini seat spoken on the night of his launch on 21 October 2023. The result was a song was released saying on behalf of the people of the constituency that they didn’t want no “ broke Bishop”.

Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election Bishop Ricardo Grant appeared to be in full preacher mode on Saturday night as he put constituents on notice that he has no promises to make and few dollars to spend.

“We are on the eve of major change, change that is necessary, change that is needed and change that the master has deemed now,” said Grant at the FNM’s candidate launch in Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

“I like to be true to my word and my word to be true, and so tonight I don’t have no promises.

“The promises that you are used to hearing — ‘We ga do this’.

“I don’t own a stove to buy you and a fridge to get for you.

“I’m a bishop and prince in the Lord’s church, so my pocket ain’t too deep. It very shallow.

“We in the alley tonight so let’s talk alley talk.”

It was the bishop’s first rally address ahead of the by-election expected to take place sometime next month.