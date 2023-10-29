DIPLOMATIC WEEK OPENS AND CLOSES

The annual Diplomatic Week of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was opened officially by the Prime Minister Philip Davis on Monday  23 October 2023. He reiterated  concerns of The Bahamas about climate change and financial services and international tax policy for the diplomats gathered there.  This is a week set aside for diplomats who are both resident and non-resident to attend sessions with public officials in Nassau.  It is also a time for the diplomats who serve The Bahamas abroad to gather in Nassau for briefings on their work done abroad.

Countries represented at the International Cultural Food and Wine Festival

Fred Mitchell at the start of the 6th annual Bahamas EU dialogue at the Bahamar Convention Centre.

