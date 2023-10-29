DIPLOMATIC WEEK OPENS AND CLOSES

The annual Diplomatic Week of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was opened officially by the Prime Minister Philip Davis on Monday 23 October 2023. He reiterated concerns of The Bahamas about climate change and financial services and international tax policy for the diplomats gathered there. This is a week set aside for diplomats who are both resident and non-resident to attend sessions with public officials in Nassau. It is also a time for the diplomats who serve The Bahamas abroad to gather in Nassau for briefings on their work done abroad.