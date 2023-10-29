THE BURIAL OF PLP STWALART BETTY KEMP

The Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party Philip Davis  and Chairman of the party Fred Mitchell attended the funeral of Stalwart Councilor Betty Kemp in West End, Grand Bahama on Saturday 28 October 2023. She was a strong supporters. 

