KITTY SAYS BIMINI WILL VOTE PLP

Tribune photo on the night of the announcement that Kingsley Smith is the PLP’s candidate for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Friday 20 October 2023

This was reported by The Tribune by Lynn Munnings 24 October 2023:

Kitty Saunders, chair of the PLP’s Bimini Branch, believes PLP members will put their differences aside.

“I know a lot of supporters was split with who they wanted to support, whether it was Mr Gibson’s side and some was on Mr Kingsley’s side, and some persons were not happy with the decision,” she said. “Going forward, because the decision was made, we have to now accept it and try our best to win back the seat for the PLP.”

“I believe the supporters will come together and give Mr Smith their support because, like I said, we as PLPs have our differences, we fight it out, and then when the fight is over, like a family, we come back together.”