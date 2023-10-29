THE BATTLE FOR THE STAETHOOD OF PALESTINE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Israel’s disproportionate response to Hamas in Gaza

After the surprise attack by the Hamas anti-Israel group which killed Israeli civilians on 7 October 2023, the Israelis have launched a campaign which has killed thousands more Palestinians on the principle that Israel has a right to defend itself.  Caricom which includes The Bahamas has called for a cessation of hostilities, condemned the deaths of civilians but has called for the Israeli government to end its campaign which has led to led to destruction of life within Gaza and displacement and the death of thousands of civilians.  The cries have gone unheard and the campaign continues. Israel itself keeps trying to pressure Caricom government to conform to their narrative.  However, the problem is they have occupied these people and kept them in prison since 1967 and in a political sense there is no future unless there is a political settlement along the two state solution of 1967 passed by the United Nations.  That seems farther away than ever.

This Week's Posts

IT’S KINGSLEY SMITH FOR WEST GRAND BAHAMA AND BIMINI

EGO CAN CAUSE YOU TO MAKE FATAL POLITICAL MISTAKES

FRED MITCHELL FOR CHAIRMAN ONE MORE TIME

TREACHERY IS AFOOT

GRAND BAHAMA SHIPYARD LAUNCHES TRANSFORMATION

RICARDO GRANT THE BROKE BISHOP FOR THE FNM

DIPLOMATIC WEEK OPENS AND CLOSES

This Month's Posts

TREACHERY IS AFOOT

GRAND BAHAMA SHIPYARD LAUNCHES TRANSFORMATION

RICARDO GRANT THE BROKE BISHOP FOR THE FNM

DIPLOMATIC WEEK OPENS AND CLOSES

THE BURIAL OF PLP STWALART BETTY KEMP

KITTY SAYS BIMINI WILL VOTE PLP

THE BATTLE FOR THE STAETHOOD OF PALESTINE

WHAT’S IN STORE WHEN PINTARD’S MAN LOSES

Youth In Parliament

PLP Convention Announced

Countries represented at the International Cultural Food and Wine Festival

Fred Mitchell at the start of the 6th annual Bahamas EU dialogue at the Bahamar Convention Centre.

TREACHERY IS AFOOT

GRAND BAHAMA SHIPYARD LAUNCHES TRANSFORMATION

RICARDO GRANT THE BROKE BISHOP FOR THE FNM

DIPLOMATIC WEEK OPENS AND CLOSES

THE BURIAL OF PLP STWALART BETTY KEMP

KITTY SAYS BIMINI WILL VOTE PLP

Facebook-f Instagram