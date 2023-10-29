THE BATTLE FOR THE STAETHOOD OF PALESTINE

Israel’s disproportionate response to Hamas in Gaza

After the surprise attack by the Hamas anti-Israel group which killed Israeli civilians on 7 October 2023, the Israelis have launched a campaign which has killed thousands more Palestinians on the principle that Israel has a right to defend itself. Caricom which includes The Bahamas has called for a cessation of hostilities, condemned the deaths of civilians but has called for the Israeli government to end its campaign which has led to led to destruction of life within Gaza and displacement and the death of thousands of civilians. The cries have gone unheard and the campaign continues. Israel itself keeps trying to pressure Caricom government to conform to their narrative. However, the problem is they have occupied these people and kept them in prison since 1967 and in a political sense there is no future unless there is a political settlement along the two state solution of 1967 passed by the United Nations. That seems farther away than ever.