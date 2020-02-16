Gurth Ford Buried

Senator Fred with siblings Carla, Cheryl, wife of brother Matthew, Matthew, Robert Ian at the funeral of their cousin Gurth Ford, son of Jack Fordm the grand uncle of the Mitchells. Gurth Ford was the last of the first cousins of their mother Lilla in that generation. Their grandfather Kemuel ” Sonny” Ford, brother of Gurth’s father, married Gwendolyn Hanna and produced one issue Lilla, later married to Fred Mitchell Sr. Sonny emigrated with his parents in the year 1900 as a one year old child to The Bahamas from Barbados. Sonny’ s father was a tailor for the police force.