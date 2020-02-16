LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION CONGRATULATES BUDDY HEILD ON WINNING THE 2020 THREE POINT CONTEST AT THE ALL STAR GAMES

It was a pleasure to watch our very own son of the soil, Buddy Heild achieve another great Milestone. Buddy is an example to every young Boy and Girl in The Bahamas of what one can achieve when we set our mind to it, no matter where you are from.

Buddy coming from the little settlements of Eight Mile Rock Grand Bahama, his accomplishments proves that there are no limits out there, except for the ones we impose on ourself.

On behalf of my Wife and I, we would like to join the entire Bahamas in sending Congratulations to Buddy Heild for winning the 2020 3 point shooting Contest at the All Star Games In Chicago. You made the entire Bahamas proud.

