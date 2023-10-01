HAITI NEEDS OUR HELP 

Kenya’s Defence Minister Aden Duale and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin signed the accord at a meeting in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.  26 September 2023

There is a draft resolution in circulation finally that the U N is to consider for the enablement of a multinational force under Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter.  The Force once approved will be led by Kenya and joined by a number of nations including the Caricom nations The Bahamas, Jamaica and Belize.  Other Caricom nations have pledged humanitarian assistance and training.  This is long overdue and comes on year after the Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry requested the Secretary General of the United Nations to send troops to help to restore order.  Let us hope that this resolution is passed without delay.  In a related development, the United States and Kenya signed a defence agreement to provide 100 million dollars of assistance to support the lead role that Kenya will take in Haiti.

