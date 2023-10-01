A MEETING IN NORTH ANDROS 

Prime Minister Philip Davis landed in North Andros for a private consultation with the leaders of North and Central Andros on Saturday 30 September 2023. The meeting was called to discuss political developments in north and central Andros and the need for economic development.  The Prime Minister was accompanied by the MPs for North and Central Andros, Leonardo Lightbourne and Leon Lundy. With him also were the Chairman of the PLP, its Secretary General Fred Mitchell, Barbara Cartwright, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, and Minister of Works Clay Sweeting.  

