TRIBUTES  FLOW FOR OBIE WILCHCOMBE 

Upon the death on 25 September 2023 of Obie Wilchombe, the Social Services Minister, tributes came in from across the region and in The Bahamas. The Caribbean Tourism Organization sent a tribute. The Local Bahamas Hotel Association sent a tribute through Sandy Sands. The Free National Movement sent tributes through Michael Pintard and Hubert Minnis. The PLP led with tributes from the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman.

Prime Minister Philip Davis

25 September 2023

We mourn the loss of Hon. Obediah Hercules Wilchcombe with profound sorrow. He was a distinguished servant to the Bahamian people and a dear friend.

To honour his unparalleled service and enduring legacy, I order all national flags to be flown at half-staff. Let us remember his commitment, vision, and ‘One Love’ philosophy as we reflect on his impactful life. May he rest in peace.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper

I was quite saddened to learn of the passing of West End and Bimini MP the Hon. Obie Wilchcombe.

Obie was a former minister of tourism and contributed greatly to our tourism industry in moving it forward.

He was a charismatic man who had a heart for the people and a gift for oratory.

It was a pleasure to work with him in Cabinet and the House.

He will be missed. On behalf of my family and the people of Exumas and Ragged Island, I offer our deepest condolences to his family.

Chairman Fred Mitchell

25 September 2023

The Prime Minister and Leader of the Party was informed this morning that the Minister for Social Services the Hon Obadiah Wilchcombe passed away overnight. This is a shocking development for a dedicated, energetic and vibrant public servant.

Our party is reeling this morning.

The Prime Minister has issued a statement of condolences on behalf of the Government.

The party joins in those expressions. We have a deep sense of loss from one we have known over the decades of public life.

I have reached out to his beloved constituents of West Grand Bahama and Bimini. This is a very sad time for them as well.

On behalf of the PLP, our leader and the entire team, supporters and friends, we extend condolences to his family.

May he rest in peace.

End