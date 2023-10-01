MORE MONEY FROM THE SAUDIS

Deputy Prime Minister with the Saudis on 28 September 2023

The Bahamas has announced that it will be voting in the first round for the Saudi Arabians at the meeting of the Bureau of International Expositions in Paris when it meets in November. This will allow Saudi Arabia to host the world’s fair in Saudi in 2030. The Saudis are confident that they will defeat Italy and South Korea who are the other countries vying for the vote of The Bahamas and other countries.  The Prime Minister announced the position earlier in the year.  Since that time the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Investments has been to Saudi Arabia and has come back with two loan agreements: one for ten million dollars for tourist developments and the other for 70 million dollars for the development if airports in Exuma and North Eleuthera.

