Foreign Minister fires honorary consuls

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has completed a review of all Honourary Consuls and has decided to dismiss a number of them with immediate effect. Among them some who have served for 15 years. No reason was given for the dismissals. Some of them had spent considerable monies for their work and are now considerably out of pocket. The Ministry is supposed to pay 15 k per year as an honourarium but many have not been paid the sums.