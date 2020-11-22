THE ANGLICAN BISHOP MISSPEAKS ON COVID

The 117th Annual Synod of the Anglican Church began with a mass on Monday 16 November 2020 and with it the annual charge of the Anglican Bishop Laish Boyd. Bishop Boyd said that the Government was doing a good job in the circumstances in fighting Covid in The Bahamas. He compared The Bahamas with the Turks and Caicos Island, a country much smaller than The Bahamas. We choose instead to remind His Lordship that he ought to compare The Bahamas with Barbados, a country similar in size. That country has 252 cases of Covid and 7 deaths. The Bahamas had on Thursday 19 November 2020: 7,256 cases and 163 deaths. The economy is in the tank, no light at the end of the tunnel. The business community and the young people are in revolt. The cases keep rising. That doesn’t look like a good job. That looks like a bad job.