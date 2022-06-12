HONOURING DAME JANET BOSTWICK

NASSAU, The Bahamas — A luncheon was held to honour the Rt. Hon. Dame Janet Bostwick on her 40th anniversary as the first woman elected to serve in the House of Assembly, Friday, 10 June 2022 at Sapodilla Restaurant. Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. Chester Cooper gave remarks. Also giving tributes were: the first woman to serve as Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Cynthia ‘Mother’ Pratt; first female Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rome Italia Johnson, current Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, the Hon. Glenys Hanna-Martin; and Senator the Hon. Michela Barnett-Ellis. A number of prominent stateswomen, friends and family were also present to celebrate the occasion. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs