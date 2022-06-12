THE AMERICANS SCRAP THE TESTING REQUIREMENT

The United States government has confirmed that as of this morning Sunday 12 June 2022, the mandate to force you to test for covid before you travel to the US will come to an end. Commerce trumps health. The airline and tourist industry in the US had had enough of it. The U S Administration said that the medicines are better and the vaccines available to fight covid so its time to scrap it. All we know is the test was a bloody nuisance and expense. Problem is all these firms that started to test people will soon go out of business.