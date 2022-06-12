THE AMERICANS SCRAP THE TESTING REQUIREMENT

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

The United States government has confirmed that as of this morning Sunday 12 June 2022, the mandate to force you to test for covid before you travel to the US will come to an end.  Commerce trumps health.  The airline and tourist industry in the US had had enough of it.  The U S Administration said that the medicines are better and the vaccines available to fight covid so its time to scrap it. All we know is the test was a bloody nuisance and expense.  Problem is all these firms that started to test people will soon go out of business.

This Week's Posts

State Recognised Funeral For Sir Sidney Poitier

Happy Birthday Mr. Prime Minister

Nurses Graduate

Ann Marie Davis In California With Jill Biden First Lady Of The U S

Whit Sunday And Monday In Grand Bahama

Mitchell PLP Chair Attending Forrester Rolle’s Funeral In Exuma

Mitchell In California

This Month's Posts

Ann Marie Davis In California With Jill Biden First Lady Of The U S

Whit Sunday And Monday In Grand Bahama

Mitchell PLP Chair Attending Forrester Rolle’s Funeral In Exuma

Mitchell In California

NASTY PROPAGANDA BY FNM BANDITS

MINNIS CLAIMS THINGS ARE WORSE OFF UNDER PLP: FOOL

AIRPLANE SAFETY IN THE BAHAMAS

CARICOM GETS ITS MEETING WITH THE U S PRESIDENT

CLIMATE CHANGE MEANS: ADAPTATION AND MITIGATION

THE AMERICANS SCRAP THE TESTING REQUIREMENT

HONOURING DAME JANET BOSTWICK

ANDREW ALLEN APPLAUDS REVERSAL ON VENEZUELA

Ann Marie Davis In California With Jill Biden First Lady Of The U S

Whit Sunday And Monday In Grand Bahama

Mitchell PLP Chair Attending Forrester Rolle’s Funeral In Exuma

Mitchell In California

NASTY PROPAGANDA BY FNM BANDITS

MINNIS CLAIMS THINGS ARE WORSE OFF UNDER PLP: FOOL

Facebook-f Instagram