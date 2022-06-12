CLIMATE CHANGE MEANS: ADAPTATION AND MITIGATION

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

We need to make it clear that the climate change policy issue response is two tiered: mitigation and adaptation. You can’t have one without the other.  Right now we are concentrating in stopping the flooding that occurs all too frequently but what about the longer term issues: the changes in the building code and practices, saving the coral reefs, getting fresh water supplies, weaning ourselves off fossil fuels to get energy.  That’s the adaptation part and  we need the money to do so.  By we, we mean The Bahamas and all Caricom countries.  The Prime Minister Philip Davis says that the national debt is attributable 50 per cent to the  expenses of changes in climate.  These societies are unsustainable in Caricom at that rate.  The developed world must provide the monies therefore  for both: adaptation and mitigation.

This Week's Posts

State Recognised Funeral For Sir Sidney Poitier

Happy Birthday Mr. Prime Minister

Nurses Graduate

Ann Marie Davis In California With Jill Biden First Lady Of The U S

Whit Sunday And Monday In Grand Bahama

Mitchell PLP Chair Attending Forrester Rolle’s Funeral In Exuma

Mitchell In California

This Month's Posts

Ann Marie Davis In California With Jill Biden First Lady Of The U S

Whit Sunday And Monday In Grand Bahama

Mitchell PLP Chair Attending Forrester Rolle’s Funeral In Exuma

Mitchell In California

NASTY PROPAGANDA BY FNM BANDITS

MINNIS CLAIMS THINGS ARE WORSE OFF UNDER PLP: FOOL

AIRPLANE SAFETY IN THE BAHAMAS

CARICOM GETS ITS MEETING WITH THE U S PRESIDENT

CLIMATE CHANGE MEANS: ADAPTATION AND MITIGATION

THE AMERICANS SCRAP THE TESTING REQUIREMENT

HONOURING DAME JANET BOSTWICK

ANDREW ALLEN APPLAUDS REVERSAL ON VENEZUELA

Ann Marie Davis In California With Jill Biden First Lady Of The U S

Whit Sunday And Monday In Grand Bahama

Mitchell PLP Chair Attending Forrester Rolle’s Funeral In Exuma

Mitchell In California

NASTY PROPAGANDA BY FNM BANDITS

MINNIS CLAIMS THINGS ARE WORSE OFF UNDER PLP: FOOL

Facebook-f Instagram