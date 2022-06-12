CARICOM GETS ITS MEETING WITH THE U S PRESIDENT

It is all too familiar. The Heads of State of Caricom start threatening, carping complaining that they don’t get a meeting with the United States President. They were particularly incensed that the President was not going to meet them even after the U S President ignored the objections of Cuba and their fellow Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent to come to the Summit of the Americas when their “friend” Cuba was not invited. The message got through and so instead of a meeting with the Vice President Kamila Harris alone, the President Joe Biden walked in and well: all is now well. The Prime Ministers are so happy that the great chief came in to see them. What are the tangible results for the region in terms of the access to climate financing, well the jury is still out.