HUBERT INGRAHAM BURIES HIS DAUGHTER

The man who once was omnipotent in The Bahamas, who could stand in the House of Assembly and say : “when I sit down, my will be done”, could not save the life of his daughter. At 45 years of age Kelli Ingraham, oldest child of the former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, succumbed to an undisclosed illness and was buried from the Christ Church Cathedral on Tuesday 4 March in Nassau. It was a sad occasion. The Cabinet was delayed to accommodate the time of the funeral. The Prime Minister Philip Davis and many MPs and former MPs attended along with the Governor General. A sad occasion.