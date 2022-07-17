HUBERT MINNIS CAUGHT IN A LIE

(PLP Chair Answers Him)

So Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, spoke in the House of Assembly on Wednesday 13 July 2022. He was talking about crime. Glenys Hanna Martin told him that he had made thousands of Bahamian criminals by giving them tickets during the pandemic and had urged the police to lock them up if were one minute past the curfew. Mr. Minnis objected and said she should withdraw it because he never visited a police station. Only within minutes the tape surfaced that showed up on Christmas Eve 2022, he visited the Carmichael Road police station and told the police to do exactly that: ticket the people. Dr. Minnis is liar. Here is the Chairman of the PLP’s response: