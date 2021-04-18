Hyland Smith PLP Branch Chair Bimini Dies

15 April 2021

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party:

The entire family of the Progressive Liberal Party are in mourning at the passing of our brother, friend and fellow political warrior Hylan Smith after a long and courageous fight against his infirmity.

Hylan Smith was sixty-two years old.

Professionally, Hylan was a veteran in the tourism industry, having worked as the Dockmaster for the Bimini Bay Resort and Marina.

Politically, he was an ardent supporter of the Progressive Liberal Party, serving faithfully as the PLP branch Chairman in Bimini where he is widely credited with rebuilding the PLP’s presence on that Island after the 2017 general election loss.

His passing leaves a political leadership void in that community. We thank him for his service to our party as he transitions into eternity to receive his just reward.

On behalf of our Leader, Hon. Philip Brave Davis, Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, the officers and members of the Progressive Liberal Party, I express sincerest and heartfelt condolences to this wife and children on his passing.

May he rest in peace.

End