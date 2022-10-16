IN THE UK THE BLACK MAN TAKES THE FALL

You could see it coming a mile off. The new chancellor was a Ghanaian descendant and the first black man to inherit the office of Chancellor of the Exchequer, the fancy name for the Minister of Finance in Britain.  He announced a package of measures which they say caused a panic in the markets of Britain and caused the pound to lose its value and the Bank of England and the IMF to call the British government out to reverse course.  The British Prime Minister and the Chancellor newly elected tried to resist at the convention of the Tory party which governs England but there had to be an about face.  The about face was not enough.  Now the Black man has fallen on his sword. Just as you knew that the Brits were not going to choose an Indian to be their Prime Minister, you knew that the Black man was going to take the fall. He is the shortest lived chancellor in their history.  It’s a wonder he lasted that long.

