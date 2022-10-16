PM ANNOUNCES MINIMUM WAGE

Congratulations to the Prime Minister Philip Davis for the delivery of yet another promise by the PLP from its campaign 2021.  The PLP said they would raise the minimum wage.  They said 250 per week from 210 per week.  It is now raised to 260.  There needs to be a livable wage.  The wage should really be 350 per week.  The usual suspects were grumbling but: bah humbug.  The fact is when money is put into the hands of the lower socioeconomic groups, this drives the economy.  So, this is a great inflation fighter and generous to the turnover in the economy and great benefits to the revenue.  Kudos also to the price controls announced on an expanded number of food items and drugs.  Rupert Roberts, the owner of Supervalu, was in the press naysaying the price controls.  But then with Mr. Roberts, you never know whether he is going or coming on any single day.

