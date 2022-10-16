IMMIGRATION AT WORK

Keith Bell, Minister for Immigration

Kudos to Keith Bell, the Minister of National Security for moving aggressively to get rid of the illegal migrant population threatening to take over our shores. With the political and economic dysfunction in Haiti and the Americans putting pressure on the Cuban economy, The Bahamas faces a lot of pressure for the deluge of migrants. Immigration has been taking an aggressive stand to get them all back home. There is a policy of containment with regard to Haiti and with regard to Cuba they are packed back home as soon as possible. Immigration must keep it up.