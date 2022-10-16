WHY ARE WE IN THE TURKS AND MAY GO TO HAITI

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe has defended the government’s decision to send 20 police officers to assist the government of the Turks and Caicos in a serious crime problem that has broken out in the British dependent territory which is our immediate neighbour. This brought some criticism that we have crime problems at home so why are we sending troops there. Mr. Munroe told the press because it was in our national interests to do so. The Turks police force often trains with us. We work together in drug and migrant interedition on Operation Opbat. The situation in Turks is caused by Haitian and Jamaican gangs. There is a similar pathology in The Bahamas and it is better to try and stop it from spreading. The criticism was the same old narrow minded myopia that is at work in some quarters in the Bahamian public. The British Government has thanked the Government for its assistance.