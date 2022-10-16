THE SITUATION IN HAITI DETERIORATES

The Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has written a comprehensive letter to the President of the Security Council of the United Nations requesting a rapid reaction force to break the blockade of the Haitian Port city and restore order to the Haitian streets. The Secretary General’s request came following a resolution by the Council of Ministers of the de facto Government of Haiti and the interim Prime Minister making the request. The Bahamas supplied troops to the last multinational force in 1994. The Government has not indicated that it is going to supply troops but if the United Nations asks, we are bound to consider the request particularly since the health issues in Haiti are becoming more difficult with the spread of cholera.